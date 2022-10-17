WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said.

Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.

The Woodland Police Department said that the three occupants of the vehicle, all Sacramento residents, were arrested and are facing charges for stealing a vehicle and conspiracy.

The trailer was returned to the owner.