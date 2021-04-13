3 arrested in Yuba City fatal drive-by shooting investigation

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people are behind bars in connection to a drive-by shooting that left two men dead and three others wounded in Yuba City last month.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on Countryside Drive near Littlejohn Drive at around 8:22 p.m. on March 6.

When deputies arrived with Yuba City police, they found 26-year-old Alex Rangel Romero and 20-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Castro dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said there was “a gathering taking place” in the backyard when a vehicle drove up to the side of the house and an unknown number of shooters began firing bullets into the crowd.

The three people injured in the shooting were taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On April 2, the Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by the Department of Justice about DNA evidence recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Based on the evidence, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Jorden McDaniel of Yuba City, 19-year-old Dominick Sanchez of Marysville, and 21-year-old Julio Nuno of Yuba City, for multiple charges including firearms possession.

Officials said additional DNA samples were taken and further analyzed by the Department of Justice, directly linking McDaniel and Sanchez to evidence collected at the scene of the shooting, leading to murder charges for the two men.

“Our detectives have been working diligently on this case. These types of investigations are challenging, and I sincerely hope we can support those that have been victimized while sending a clear message this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” Sheriff County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a release.

Investigators said at least one of the firearms seized on April 6 is believed to be directly related to the shooting and is being examined further to match the rounds found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.