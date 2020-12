SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were critically injured in a crash Thursday in South Sacramento.

Just after 4 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department says two vehicles crashed in the area of Fruitridge Road and 65th Street.

Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries, according to police.

Investigators are responding to the scene of the crash. What led up to the crash has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.