SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning three people died and two were injured after a car traveling the wrong way on I-80 crashed into another vehicle on the road.

According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, an Infiniti sedan was traveling, west of Richards Blvd and going the “wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80.” The Infiniti sedan hit a Hyundai sedan head-on in the first lane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Hyundai along with both the driver and a passenger in the Infiniti “sustained fatal injuries,” while two other passengers in the Infiniti “sustained major injuries” and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center for medical care.

According to the CHP, it is currently unknown where the Infiniti entered the freeway and alcohol could be a factor in the crash.