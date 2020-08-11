3 face felony charges following honey oil lab explosion at Marysville Budget Inn

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday after Marysville police say there was a honey oil lab explosion at a Budget Inn Motel.

Around 9 a.m., officers were called to the motel where they discovered a honey oil lab explosion had blown out the front and back windows of one of the rooms, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Police say they also learned 36-year-old Brenda Pitkin and 42-year-old Leo Arnold had been in the room, along with two young children, before they drove to a local hospital. Both adults had second- and third-degree burns from the explosion.

Shane Russ, 25, was also at the scene of the explosion with his two children, who police say were under 2 years old. They were uninjured.

Police say all three adults will face felony charges of child endangerment and manufacturing a controlled substance. Russ was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Child Protective Services took custody of Russ’ two children, who will be reunited with a family member.