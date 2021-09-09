3 found dead inside Amador County home

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Just down a secluded road off Highway 88, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its second and third homicides in the area for the year.

Neighbor Colleen Kramer described the moment she learned what happened just doors down from where she lives on a block on Homestead Road.

“It’s put me in a state of shock,” Kramer said. “Not really thinking that this is something that is going to happen here. It certainly did.”

Deputies said they responded to a call from a woman reporting gunfire Wednesday evening.

“That 45-year-old woman told us that she observed her boyfriend shoot his father,” said Amador County Undersheriff Bryan Middleton. “She also told us that there were three people inside the residence.”

A SWAT team was deployed after deputies arrived at the home and received no response from the residents. After a search, three bodies were found.

The neighbor said a man in his 40s lived in the home with his father and stepmother.

“It’s hard to see people go like that,” Kramer said. “They were having a hard time.”

Kramer said things will never be the same in this seemingly peaceful neighborhood.

“I don’t know how we’re going to get past it,” Kramer said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.