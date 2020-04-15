3 killed, 2 injured in Highway 160 crash near Rio Vista

The site of a triple fatal crash on Highway 160. (Photo courtesy of the Rio Vista Fire Department)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people died and two were injured Tuesday in a crash on Highway 160 south of Rio Vista.

The Rio Vista Fire Department reports calls came in about a crash on Highway 160 near West Sherman Island Road around 7 p.m.

Two vehicles had crashed in the area and people were pinned inside the wreckage, according to fire officials.

The fire department says three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were treated at the crash scene and later hospitalized. Their conditions were not reported.

Officials did not provide any additional details about the crash or the victims.

Highway 160 in the area will be closed indefinitely, according to the fire department.

The California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Coroner will help the Rio Vista Fire Department with their investigation into the deadly crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.