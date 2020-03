MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Manteca firefighters have isolated at home after they were exposed to a patient who contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Manteca Fire Department said Friday that the firefighters will remain in isolation for 14 days.

None of the firefighters are presenting symptoms, according to the fire department.

As of Friday night, officials say there have been 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County and two deaths.