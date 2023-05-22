(KRON) — Three minors and one adult were arrested in connection to an attempted robbery Sunday, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said in a news release. The incident happened in the parking lot at Solano Town Center Mall.

The male victim made a large purchase at the mall before being followed at the parking lot near JCPenney, according to FPD. The victim then went to his car and locked his doors.

One of the suspects shot at the car window, reached inside and hit the victim with the firearm, police said. The unidentified victim suffered “mild to moderate” injuries from the alleged attack.

FPD officers respond and arrived at the scene. Two of the attempted robbers and two others in a getaway car were arrested.

FPD did not specify when or what time on Sunday the attempted robbery happened. KRON4 reached out to the department for more details about the incident and is awaiting a response.

