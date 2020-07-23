3 Nevada County restaurants have permits pulled over coronavirus mandate violations

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Nevada County restaurants had their food permits pulled for not complying with state pandemic safety mandates, county officials said.

Sergio’s Caffe and Old Town Cafe in Grass Valley and Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City face fines if they continue to operate while their licenses are suspended. Those notices were served on Tuesday.

State COVID-19 guidelines prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and officials tell FOX40 the three restaurants were violating the governor’s July 13 order.

Nevada County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani said two other restaurants, One 11 Kitchen & Bar and Calla Lily Crepes, are being monitored by the county.

Irani said notices of violations were served to Sergio’s Caffe, Old Town Cafe and Friar Tuck’s on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to support our businesses to come into compliance while keeping our community healthy and enforcing the mandated precautions,” Irani wrote in an email to FOX40 on Wednesday. “We will continue to monitor, post notices and fine restaurants that are not willing to be compliant for the public and employee health and safety.