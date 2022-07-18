CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website.

Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County, has burned 60 acres and is 45% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

The Bell Fire, which started Sunday near Bell Springs Road on the south side of Blue Rock in Mendocino County, has burned 22 acres and is 40% contained.

The Riosa Fire, which also started Sunday near Riosa Road and Karchner Road southeast of Wheatland in Placer County, has burned 34 acres and is 80% contained.

The Peter Fire started Thursday near Anderson in Shasta County just before 5 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 304 acres and is 95% contained.

The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has burned about 4,911 acres and is 50% contained, the National Parks Service said. So far crews have been able to save the parks giant sequoias but the Mariposa Grove area remains closed until further notice.

The Electra Fire, which started July 4 and is located on the border of Amador and Calaveras County, has burned 4,478 acres and is 99% contained, CAL FIRE said.