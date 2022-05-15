CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday morning, two juveniles and an adult were stabbed multiple times outside a Citrus Heights business, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Police said the suspect is a skinny White or Hispanic adult male who is approximately 6 feet tall, with facial hair and a short haircut. The suspect may be accompanied with a White adult female wearing glasses.

Police said that the stabbing occurred after an argument between parties. The CHPD investigators are currently collecting evidence and witness statements.

The two juveniles and adult that were stabbed are receiving medical attention at a local hospital.