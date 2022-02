LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were hospitalized after a Tuesday night fire at a Lodi home.

The Lodi Fire Department said its crews responded around 8 p.m. to a blaze in the area of North Stockton and Locust streets.

Firefighters rescued three people from the second floor of the house. Officials said they were taken to hospitals in serious condition.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Lodi fire officials have not reported what caused the fire.