3 Sacramento residents arrested after 5 children found in wooden box attached to pickup truck

NEEDLES, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Sacramento residents were stopped Tuesday driving through San Bernardino County with five children in a makeshift box on the back of a pickup truck.

The Colorado River Sheriff’s Department reports a call came in just after 2 p.m. about a pickup truck driving down Interstate 40 with a small crate attached to its bed. In the crate were small children.

Deputies found the truck in the area of Bailey Avenue and J Street in Needles, according to the sheriff’s department.

A wooden box had been built onto the bed of the pickup truck and the sheriff’s department says deputies found five children between the ages of 1 to 13 in the box.

“The victims were left unrestrained in the truck bed with no ventilation, water or air conditioning and outside temperatures were around 100 degrees,” the release from the sheriff’s department read.

The sheriff’s department says deputies also found illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun in the truck.

Forty-year-old Kenneth Standridge, 39-year-old Zona Brasier and 41-year-old Aushajuan Hardy, all from Sacramento, were arrested.

All three were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and booked into the Colorado River Station jail, according to officials.

Standridge was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence. Officials say his bail has been set at $75,000.

The sheriff’s department says Hardy was on Post Release Community Supervision and had a no-bail felony warrant out for his arrest out of Sacramento. He is being held without bail.

Brasier’s bail has been set at $150,000.

Officials have not said what the relationships are between the children and any of the suspects.

The conditions of the children have not been reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Detective Brandon Abell or Detective Tim Preston at the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200.