3 South Lake Tahoe ski resorts extend their seasons

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavenly Mountain Resort, Northstar California Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort will extend their seasons by one week.

The extensions were announced Tuesday.

Kirkwood will close on April 11, while Heavenly and Northstar will close on April 18.

All resorts will offer access to their beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain.

During the extended seasons, there will be no ski and ride school lessons, as well as limited private lessons at Heavenly.

The most up-to-date information on terrain status can be found on the resorts’ Twitter accounts —@HVConditions, @NorthstarMtn and @KWconditions — as well as through the EpicMix app.