3 Stockton men arrested in undercover human trafficking bust at San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Several suspects were arrested at a San Jose hotel during an undercover prostitution bust, police said.

The San Jose Police Department also said they found four young women who may have been forced into prostitution.

The undercover operation happened on July 9 when police said three men from Stockton dropped off a woman at the hotel.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Jarren Meek, 20-year-old Markell A. Shelton, and 20-year-old Mark A. Ramirez. They are each charged with pandering, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

The three suspects all posted bail, police said.

Police are also targeting sex buyers in the human trafficking operation. Three additional suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution. Police did not identify them in the press release.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases involving these suspects is asked to contact Detective Shen #4224 of the San Jose Police Department’s Special Victims Unit- Human Trafficking Task Force at (408)537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.