3 suspects arrested after stealing from Elk Grove church

Elk Grove officers pulled over this pickup truck and found stolen items from a nearby church inside. (Photo by the Elk Grove Police Department)

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspects were arrested Friday morning after Elk Grove police say they stole from a local church.

Officers responded to East Stockton Boulevard after a church’s burglary alarm went off, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police say a white pickup truck with a black camper shell was leaving the area off nearby Hampton Oak Drive when officers pulled it over.

In the back of the truck, officers reported finding a chainsaw, gas can and gas edger that had all been stolen from the church’s secured storage area.

Brian Marshall, Rueben Kottke and Destiny Garza were inside the truck and arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and conspiracy.