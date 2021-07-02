3 suspects arrested in Salida homicide after authorities ask community for help

(KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after they put out a call to the community for help in a December homicide.

On Wednesday, the department asked the community for tips related to the killing of 30-year-old Salida resident Jamal Nejat.

Nejat was killed in Salida just days before Christmas on Dec. 21. Detectives say he was attacked and was able to call 911, but he later died from his injuries.

The arrests came one day after asking the community for help. They were arrested together in Clearlake Thursday.

They were all taken to the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. Their identities will not be released as they were all minors when the deadly attack occurred.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.