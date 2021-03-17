3 vehicles seized following illegal sideshow in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police said they seized three vehicles involved in an illegal sideshow that led to a head-on crash.

Up to 300 vehicles were part of the March 6 sideshow, which was reported in the area of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The illegal meet-ups eventually moved throughout Solano County, and then to the Bay Area.

The three vehicles seized will be held for 30 days and their owners will face fees.

Amid the sideshow, police say one of the vehicles involved crashed head-on into Jordan Steffner’s Ford Explorer. At the time of the crash, Steffner’s girlfriend was in the passenger seat and his best friend was in the backseat.

Police say sideshow spectators threw bottles and two-by-fours at the crashed vehicles and Steffner said only one car bothered to stop and help them.

The driver who caused the crash is facing felony charges for reckless driving causing serious injuries.