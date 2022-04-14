SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Roads were shut down after three occupied vehicles were struck by gunfire early Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police announced the northbound lanes of the 65th Street Expressway between Jansen Drive and Fruitridge Road were closed due to investigating the scene. Police recommend drivers use alternative routes.

After 2:30 a.m., police said officers responded to a shooting at a neighborhood on 67th street. When officers arrived at the scene, police said officers found the three vehicles that were shot at.

Police said at least one man had non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not report any other victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.