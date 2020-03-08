33 cars involved in multiple crashes on US 50, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it responded to U.S. 50 between Watt and Howe Avenues after they received reports of several car accidents. There were only minor injuries, according to officials.

Officers said they went to U.S. 50 around 4:45 p.m. and found that 33 cars were involved in nine separate collisions. All the crashes appeared to share the same cause, according to officials.

Officers said all nine crashes happened while it was raining and the at-fault drivers were either driving too fast or following too close for the conditions.

CHP said it would like to remind drivers to slow down and increase the distance at which you’re following the car in front of you.