SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The victim of a 1984 homicide investigation has been identified as Norman Creech of Sacramento, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Creech’s body was found on June 7, 1984 in the Sacramento deep water shipping channel during low tide along the rocks on the eastern end of Solano County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to the level of decomposition the body could only be described as an average-sized male and has been listed as John Doe for the last 38 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Using new DNA testing the sheriff’s office was able to identify the body as Creech’s who was reported missing in November 1983 after he disappeared from his apartment under suspicious circumstances on the 3000 block of Bell Street in Sacramento, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case is still ongoing and the Solano County and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Offices are now working to gather more information about this decades-long case.