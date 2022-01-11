$3K generator stolen from Yolo County high school

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office posted these photos of a person of interest after a generator was stolen from a high school.

ESPARTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County investigators are trying to find the person who stole a generator from a high school last week.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said someone jumped the fence at Esparto High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, locks were cut on multiple storage containers on campus.

The person or people who got onto campus also tried prying open the door to the school’s culinary trailer. Investigators say they left behind roughly $1,000 in damage.

The next day, a generator valued at $3,000 was stolen from the trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

Two surveillance photos posted by the sheriff’s office show a person in a hooded sweatshirt carrying items, including a backpack. Officials are calling them a “person of interest.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins at the high school has been asked to call the Yolo Tip HotLine at 530-668-5248.