4 armed, masked robbers break into Sonora home

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sonora police said Tuesday they were looking for four armed robbers who broke into a house and stole from the residents inside.

Just before midnight Monday, Sonora police officers were called to a house on Park Lane, where two residents had been robbed by a group of masked robbers.

Police said they learned the “violent intrusion” had taken place between 11 p.m. and 11:54 p.m. Sunday.

The four robbers had a firearm when they confronted the two residents, Sonora police wrote.

They then stole jewelry, paintings, cash and firearms.

Investigators believe the robbery was an isolated incident.

Now, the police department is looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious while they were in the area of Park Lane, Oakside Drive or East Bald Mountain Road around the time of the home invasion. Anyone with information has been asked to call 209-532-8141.