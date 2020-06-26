4 employees at Winters nut company test positive for COVID-19

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Four employees who work for a Winters-based nut grower and supplier have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

A spokesperson with Mariani Nut Company reported the cases Thursday, saying they responded by closing parts of their Winters operation for cleaning.

Other employees and Yolo County public health officials have been notified of the cases, according to Mariani.

“For months, we’ve been following all CDC and County guidance, doing everything we can to proactively keep our employees safe and healthy,” the spokesperson wrote in Thursday’s release.

Mariani grows and supplies almonds and walnuts, which are distributed throughout North American, Europe, Asia and Australia.