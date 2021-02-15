4 hospitalized, dozens displaced due to apartment fire at Modesto senior living community

Photos provided by the Modesto Fire Department show flames coming from an apartment at a senior living community.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized and dozens were displaced by a fire Sunday at a Modesto senior living community.

Around 8 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at Parkview Christian Estates on Napier Drive, a nonprofit senior community, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Officials say flames and heavy smoke were coming from an apartment on the second floor.

A photo provided by the Modesto Fire Department shows the damage from a fire at a senior living community.

As firefighters worked to keep the flames contained to the apartment, police and staff helped evacuate 60 people. Officials say three people needed help getting out as smoke filled their apartments.

Three residents and a firefighter were taken to local hospitals for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and helped find temporary housing for roughly 50 residents who had been displaced by the blaze.

The fire did not spread to any surrounding units.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the fire.