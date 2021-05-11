4 mobile homes damaged in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday that damaged four mobile homes.

In a tweet, fire officials said they responded to multiple mobile homes on fire on Tranquility Drive near Sundown Drive.

Video posted by the department shows multiple firefighters battling flames with houses as the blaze engulfs a fence and spreads between several homes.

Containment has been achieved as a total of 4 mobile homes have been damaged by fire. Crews are working to extinguish the remaining fire. So far, all structures have checked clear on primary searches. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/FBB6iiZGjN — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 12, 2021

Fire officials say the blaze has been contained, and crews are working to extinguish the remaining flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.