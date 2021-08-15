4 people shot, 3 people assaulted during violent night in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were shot and three others were assaulted overnight in Stockton.

The violence began on Milton Street near South Wilson Way when police responded to reports of an assault at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

A male victim stopped to help a female fix her vehicle that was disabled in the area. As the victim looked under the hood, a man came up behind him and hit him with an object causing non-life-threatening injuries before running away. Police are still searching for the assailant.

Police responded to the next assault in the area of East Regal Street at 9:05 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when police said 35-year-old Jason Mitchell approached the victim, assaulted him and stole his property before running away. Officers were able to find Mitchell and arrest him.

An hour and a half later, the first shooting of the night happened on Pajaro Way near Toiyabe Lane. Officers responding to reports of two people being shot in the area around 10:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man and 56-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are still searching for the shooter.

At 1:41 a.m., Stockton police officers said they found 23-year-old Rogelio Hernandez inside a car in the area of Pinchot Street and School Street.

Police said Hernandez crashed into multiple parked vehicles and when officers tried to detain him, they said he ran from them.

Police said they were able to capture Hernandez after they used a Taser on him but he continued to resist arrest and kicked an officer.

Eventually they were able arrest Hernandez and he faces multiple charges including battery on an officer, hit and run and DUI.

The second shooting happened on Delivery Street near Coronado Avenue. Police responded to the area at 3:15 a.m. and discovered that a 43-year-old man was shot.

Police said the man was going to a business in the area when the shooter confronted him and told him to leave before shooting him, then driving away in a white truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.



The final shooting happened on East Church Street near South Hunter Street. Police responded to the area at 4:25 a.m.

Investigators learned that a 57-year-old man was arguing with another man. The victim began to call the police and the second man shot him in response and ran away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Police are still searching for the shooter.