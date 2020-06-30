4 townhomes destroyed, 2 damaged in Arden-Arcade fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several townhomes were destroyed in a fire Monday morning in the Arden-Arcade area.

Keli Jacobson had to watch her world burn down.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I have to get out of here.’ It was terrifying,” Jacobson told FOX40. “I don’t even know where my phone is. Everything I own is in there.”

Her townhome was one of six damaged in the fire, four of which were a total loss.

The flames started in a grassy field behind Alta Gardens Condominiums just before 11 a.m.

Jacobson barely made it out in her nightgown.

“I said, ‘I have to go get my cat,’” she recalled. “And he pointed at the roof and there was already fire and smoke coming toward my place. It was so close.”

She said fire crews were able to go back in and rescue her two tortoises but her cat, Phineas, took off running. She was just grateful to know he made it out.

“That’s the best thing. Thank God he didn’t die in a fire,” she told FOX40.

A scorched lawn mower sat in the field where the fire started but investigators said they were still working to narrow down what caused the flames.

“When we have these Red Flag days where the heat and the wind, we really need to be cautious of the tools we are using and the potential sparks they give off,” Metro Fire Battalion Chief Ross Carollo said.

It is a reminder Jacobson said she hopes people will take to heart so that more families don’t have to experience this kind of loss.

“I don’t have anything,” she said.

Fire crews told FOX40 the American Red Cross has been called in to help the people impacted.