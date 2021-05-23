4 vehicles catch fire at apartment complex near Sonora

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department says four vehicles were burned at the Quail Hollow Apartments on Chukar Circle overnight Sunday.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene shortly after midnight.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the it spread to the apartment complex and other vehicles.

One resident had minor injuries while trying to escape the flames and was checked by medical personnel, but decided not to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.