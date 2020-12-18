4 women arrested in EDD fraud schemes that spanned California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four women have been charged for their alleged roles in three separate schemes targeting California’s Employment Development Department.

Two former EDD employees, an inmate and a parolee all face charges after taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits meant for those affected by the pandemic shutdowns.

The Department of Justice reports former EDD employee Andrea Gervais of Roseville is accused of mail fraud.

She faces charges for allegedly obtaining money by filing around 100 fraudulent unemployment assistance claims using other people’s names. In one instance, she used the identity of a sitting U.S. senator and was able to obtain a Bank of America debit card in the senator’s name.

On Thursday night, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, released a statement on the scheme, criticizing the EDD and even claiming it “has aided and abetted the fraud.”

“Think about this for a minute: EDD issues a debit card to Senator Dianne Feinstein! How does that happen? I’ll tell you how, EDD is complicit in the fraud by mailing out Social Security numbers to scammers; or they are utterly incompetent by not even checking eligibility before they issue the debit card. Either way, EDD has aided and abetted the fraud,” the assemblyman wrote.

The DOJ says in total, over $200,000 in unemployment benefits were paid out to Gervais’ address.

San Diego resident and former EDD employee 40-year-old Nyika Gomez was arrested Thursday and charged with fraud and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

Gomez’s boyfriend, a California State Prison, Sacramento inmate facing 94 years to life in prison for murder, helped her get the personal information of fellow prisoners in order to submit fraudulent unemployment claims, according to the attorney’s office. She is also accused of buying the stolen information of out-of-state residents to submit fraudulent claims.

Surveillance video captured at ATMs showed Gomez using the debit cards she was sent through the scheme to get money for herself and the prisoners whose information she used.

Chowchilla inmate Sholanda Thomas and parolee Christina Smith were also indicted, accused of submitting several fraudulent EDD unemployment insurance claims in Thomas’ and other inmates’ names, according to the DOJ.

If convicted, all four suspects face at least 20 years in prison.