MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young boy suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in a Modesto neighborhood on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The boy was transported by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle that was driving “at a high rate of speed” around 9:40 p.m.

The CHP is searching for the driver and the vehicle, described as a white Dodge Nitro SUV.

The child and his caregiver were standing beside an ice cream truck that was stopped when the Dodge, which was driving westbound on Donald Street, struck the boy, causing him to be “tossed in a westerly direction.”

The driver of the Dodge turned right onto northbound Hancock Street and fled. The left front part of the Dodge struck the boy and it may or may not be damaged, according to the CHP.

Video surveillance captured the vehicle in question and the CHP released a still image.

The CHP asks that anyone with information about the crash contact Officers A. Norseen or B. Mitchell at (209) 545-7440.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 602-7463.