4-year-old survivor of wrong-way crash that killed four expected to recover

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento family is in mourning Monday night after a couple and two of their children were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 this past weekend.

As Brittney Montano’s older brother, Anthony Gonzalez told FOX40 his little sister was his rock.

“I always looked up to my little sister because she … everything she did was the right thing,” Gonzalez said.

This week, Gonzalez said Montano and her family, Tony, Marianna, Antonio Jr. and Julian, were all headed to Utah for a vacation.

“They were going to be gone for Thanksgiving. She took it upon herself to have Thanksgiving at her house last week, on Sunday,” Gonzalez explained.

He didn’t know that would be the last time he’d see them. On Saturday, he said he got the worst call of his life.

“All at once, I lost my sister, my brother-in-law, my niece, my nephew at the same time,” Gonzalez said.

California Highway Patrol officials said a wrong-way drunk driver crashed into the family of five on I-80 just before 5 a.m. near Eagle Lakes Road in Nevada County.

That crash killed 29-year-old Brittney and Tony, along with their kids, 9-year-old Marianna, and Antonio Jr., who was 5.

“It was the worst day of my life,” Gonzalez said.

Neighbors told FOX40 they became concerned for the family after noticing a single car in the driveway the past few days.

“My camera tells me when they come and go, just an alert, and I noticed a couple days the car hasn’t been moved or the blue one hasn’t arrived,” neighbor Pinzon said.

The family said 4-year-old Julian was the sole survivor.

“He has some extensive injuries. He broke his femur, which required surgery, fractures in his foot. He broke a rib and has some bruising on his lungs, a liver laceration, a few brain bleeds,” explained sister-in-law Michelle Gonzalez.

As bad as it sounds, Anthony Gonzalez and his wife said Julian will fully recover and they will take him in as one of their own.

“We’re going to take care of Julian the best that we can,” Michelle Gonzalez said.

Both said they are doing their best to forgive the person responsible.

“I have to forgive him. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I do. I forgive him,” Anthony Gonzalez said.

CHP told FOX40 they still have not yet charged the driver in this crash but plan on doing so.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the funeral. To donate, tap or click here.