421 Sacramento County inmates to be released early due to pandemic

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of Sacramento County inmates are scheduled to be released early to help reduce the prison population as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports an order from the Sacramento County Superior Court directed the release of inmates who have 60 days or less remaining on their sentence. That means 421 inmates currently at the Sacramento County Main Jail or the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center will be released on or before March 30.

Not all inmates qualify for release, however. The sheriff’s office says those whose offenses involve domestic violence or a victim of domestic violence, driving under the influence, or sex offender registration will not be eligible for early release.

Earlier this month, visitations at the jail and correctional center were canceled through at least March 30 to prevent the spread of the virus.