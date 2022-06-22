FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that the man was no longer behind them.

A search was then conducted in the area by California State Parks, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, South Placer Fire District and CHP, according to Preston-LeMay.

Authorities reported finding the man around 1:40 p.m. by lifeguards in approximately 15 to 20 feet of water at a distance of 75 to 100 feet from shore.

None of the three swimmers were wearing life jackets.