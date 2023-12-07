(FOX40.COM) — New storm drains, sidewalks, and bike routes. That’s what could be coming to Yuba County after it was awarded a $48 million grant from the California Transportation Commission on Thursday.

In a press release, the county said that the money will fund its “largest transportation and comprehensive drainage infrastructure improvement project ever undertaken.”

The project’s end goal is to design and build over 26,000 feet of new storm drains, 52,000 feet of sidewalks, and 52,000 feet of bike routes along 13 roads in Olivehurst, a census-designated area in Yuba County that has “long been plagued by localized street flooding,” the county’s press release added.

District 3 Supervisor Seth Fuhrer said, “Olivehurst residents asked for new sidewalks and improved drainage, and this is a huge bite of the apple.”

This project will also seek to improve the following avenues, lanes, and streets: Second through Eleventh Avenue, Western Avenue, Beaver Lane, Canal Street, and Tulsa Avenue.

The Yuba Water Agency committed $9.9 million in local funds to meet the 20% local

match required to obtain this grant, but the CTC voted to award the entire project amount without requiring any local match, the county said.

Public Works Director Sam Bunton said, “This funding would not have been possible without the full support of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors and the Yuba Water Agency.”

He continued, “We are so excited at this amazing opportunity and the support we’ve received to give back to the community.”