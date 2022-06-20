SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the return of large events after they were mostly canceled the past two years during the pandemic, most major fireworks shows are back in the Sacramento area for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Although the fireworks show at Cal Expo is canceled, there are other options to watch fireworks during the Independence Day holiday.

Sacramento County

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4

Salute to the Red, White, and Blue in Elk Grove: Monday, July 4

Folsom Pro Rodeo: July 1-3

Yolo County

Independence Eve Firework Spectacular (after River Cats game): Sunday, July 3

Fourth on the Field at Sutter Health Park: Monday, July 4

Winters Fireworks Show: Sunday, July 3

San Joaquin County

Annual Barron Hilton Fireworks Display at Mandeville Island, Sunday, July 3

4th of July at Lodi Lake, Monday, July 4

Placer County

Fourth of July Fireworks in Roseville: Monday, July 4

Kings Beach Drone Fireworks and Beach Party: Sunday, July 3

4th of July Celebration in Lincoln: Monday, July 4

Celebrate America 2022 in Rocklin: Friday, July 1-Saturday, July 2

El Dorado County

Annual Fourth of July Family Blast: Monday, July 4

Lights on Lake Fireworks: Monday, July 4

Stanislaus County

Modesto Nuts Independence Day Celebration (after game against Stockton Ports): Monday, July 4

Solano County

4th of July Fireworks Celebration in Vacaville: Monday, July 4

Suisun City July Fourth Celebration: Monday, July 4