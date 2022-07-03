RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Vista Fire Department responded to the report of five adults and one child in the water near Three Mile Slough Bridge on Sunday.

According to Sargent Grassmann from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, five adults were fishing on the riverbank and a child was swimming. The child began to drown and all five adults went in to say the kid.

Grassman said that only three of the five adults have come out of the water and the child is okay.

There is no further information at this time.