5-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Merced County as public health officials see increase in children testing positive

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Merced County says a 5-month-old has tested positive for COVID-19, which marks the first infant to contract the virus in the county.

The Merced County Department of Public Health said Wednesday the infant was doing well and recovering at home.

County public health officials say just over the past two weeks they have seen a “four-fold increase” in COVID-19 cases among those under the age of 18. Nine children have tested positive for COVID-19 within those two weeks, according to the Department of Public Health, making children 7% of all confirmed cases in the county. In total, there have been 49 cases of COVID-19 in those couple of weeks.

As of Wednesday, Merced County has had 180 confirmed cases and four deaths related to the novel coronavirus.