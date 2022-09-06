YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over Jeffrey Dickerson, 61, in a black Toyota Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road north of Walton Road.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy noctied a can of pepper in the car and that it was later learned that Dickerson was a felon and therefor prohibited from beng in possession of pepper spray.

While searching the vehicle after Dickerson had been arrested, deputies found what they believed to be five pipe bombs, a black powder handgun, and “components that could possibly be used to make destructive devices,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it contacted the Butte County Bomb Squad which determined the items were pipe bombs and “rendered them safe.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Dickerson was booked into the Sutter County Jail and is facing charges of felon in possession of firearms and possession of pipe bombs.