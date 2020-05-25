5 suspects assault 65-year-old man in his home, say Stockton police

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are searching for five men suspected of assaulting a 65-year-old man after forcing their way into his home.

Officials say around 12 p.m. Sunday, five men went to a home on North Commerce Street near Park Street and contacted the home owner at his door.

Police say the suspects then forced their way into the home and began to punch the man. According to officials, the suspects also struck him with an object.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening and that he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials are still searching for the suspects who fled the scene.