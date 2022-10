NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s).

Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial investigation.