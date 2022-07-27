RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of a good Samaritan on Monday a 5-year-old boy was saved from drowning in the Stanislaus River, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said they received several calls of a child missing in the river near Jacob Meyer Park in Riverbank, about 10 miles north of Modesto.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said they found a good Samaritan had found the child, brought the boy onto shore and had already started CPR.

When member of Stanislaus Consolidated Fire arrived they took over care of the child, who began breathing shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that after a few hours of receiving medical treatment at a local hospital the boy was in stable condition.

“We can’t say this enough, please supervise your children at all times and wear a life jacket appropriate for your weight and size when playing near a waterway, regardless of your swimming skills,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their social media post.