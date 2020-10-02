5-year-old twins are record-setting hikers

(KTXL) — They are expert hikers, record-setters in fact, and they are just 5 years old.

Matthew and Arabella Adams have conquered the likes of Mount Whitney and Mount Shasta and many others in their five-plus years in this world.

“They’re definitely good. They’re almost better than mom and dad,” said the twins’ father, Shawn Adams. “So, they’re definitely fast on the trails, so they’re pretty good out there.”

Shawn and Nancy Adams started hiking with the twins when they were just a month old. From there when they started to walk, things really took off for the twins.

“When we go hiking it’s sort of a large backyard for them. So, they get to run around, they get to have fun,” Shawn Adams said. “They get to see things that you don’t see in your own backyard.”

“It’s so fun to be with family and being together and enjoying being outside instead of inside,” Nancy Adams said. “And then also being able to go out and explore and have fun and see what’s out there.”

The super-hiking twins have their own Facebook and Instagram pages. They’re out and about just about every weekend.

“When we go hiking we get a lot of questions from other hikers. A lot of parents want to know how we got them started,” Shawn Adams said. “So, this is just kind of our way to let people see what they’ve done and let them ask questions if they have any.”

When asked about any future plans, one of the twins did have a hike in mind.

“Mount Everest,” Matthew said.

But that will be a few years away.

“We’re probably going to do one more fourteener either this year or next year,” Shawn Adams said. “So, that’s a mountain that is over 14,000 feet. We want to get a little more out of California and go to some of the other states.”

It sounds like the super hiking twins are only getting started.

Last year, the twins became the youngest ever to clime Mount Whitney.