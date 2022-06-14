TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After burning for about six days fire crews at the Graham Fire in the Ishi Wilderness have achieved 50% containment after the fire spread to 173 acres, according to the Lassen National Forest service

According to the Lassen National Forest, there has been no new growth of the fire in the last 24 hours as crews continue to reinforce containment lines and eliminate hot spots.

A fire that only a few days ago saw dozens of firefighting apparatus on scene now has three hand crews, two helicopters and two engines assigned to it, according to Lassen National Forest.

Lassen National Forest said that current weather conditions will help the fire burn out and allow crews to maintain and secure fire lines.