50 Yard Challenge: West Sacramento best friends mow lawns to help community

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTX) — For a pair of West Sacramento best friends, mowing lawns isn’t about money; they do it for free out of the goodness of their 12-year-old hearts.

They recently completed their 50th lawn.

“We did two lawns a day,” said Jayden Moreno-Lewis.

“We just powered through and got it done,” said Julian Gutierrez.

The 50th lawn belongs to military veteran Abel Hernandez.

“It’s kind of special in a way because a lot of kids don’t want to do that, especially for nothing. I think they’re doing a great job,” Hernandez said.

The boys did it as part of a nationwide movement called the 50 Yard Challenge, founded by Rodney Smith Jr. of Alabama. In a video on his website, Smith said it all started with a simple gesture of kindness.

“Raising Men Lawn Care Service started back in 2015. I was leaving school one day and I came across this elderly man outside mowing his lawn and he looked like he was struggling. So, I pulled over and helped him out,” Smith said.

That night, he decided he would start mowing lawns for people who could use a helping hand. After his 100th lawn, he founded Raising Men Lawn Care and encouraged children ages 7 to 17 to give back to their communities in the same way.

“And once they mow 50, I will drive to wherever they are in the United States. I will do lawns with them and I will also give them a brand new mower, weed eater and blower for finishing this 50 Yard challenge,” Smith said.

FOX40 News was there when Smith showed up in West Sacramento, making good on that promise for Jayden and Julian. He drove all the way from Alabama to reward the boys with new Craftsman equipment and certificates of achievement.

They also got a certificate from the mayor of West Sacramento.

“Bridging these relationships together gives the youth an opportunity to do a community service at such a young age. And giving back to your community and teaching these values,” said Mayor Martha Guerrero.

“So, it’s a great feeling when I see kids like Julian and Jayden finish the 50 Yard Challenge. And California has a good amount of kids that have started and finished the 50 Yard Challenge. So, it’s a good thing to see,” Smith said.

Smith highlighted the boys on social media.

“And if another kid was watching this and they’re thinking about taking on the 50 Yard Challenge, what words of advice would you guys give to them?” asked Smith.

“Just stay determined and keep powering through because in the end it’s worth it,” Julian answered.

“Have fun,” Jayden said.

The mothers of the two boys were beaming with pride on this Valentine’s Day.

“Just seeing how happy my son was, both of them really, to help out the community, it felt good,” said Maria Moreno, Jayden’s mother.

“We all had some emotional moments throughout the process, especially when we were helping people that physically can’t do their own yards. So it was a great experience, and we’re really grateful to Rodney and Raising Men Lawn Care Service for creating this opportunity,” said Aleecia Gutierrez, Julian’s mother.

“Well, it’s important because it gets them outside and active in their community. So it’s important to help people in need, especially the veterans who have served this country.” Smith said.

“After you mow their lawn, it just warms your heart,” Julian said.

“It feels great that we’re helping people in need,” Jayden said.

Smith will head back to Alabama, but he would be happy to come back to Sacramento.

“Hopefully, we get some more kids in Sacramento to take part in the 50 Yard Challenge.

Julian has ambitions to become an engineer, and Jayden hopes to become a professional baseball player.