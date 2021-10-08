$50,000 in cash, gun found in home of person suspected of EDD fraud using names of state prisoners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities arrested one person suspected of filing numerous unemployment applications using the names of state prison inmates.

The suspect, Tanesha Ross, had an illegally possessed handgun, $50,000 in cash and “evidence of EDD fraud” inside her home following a search warrant on Oct. 3, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The search warrant was filed following a joint California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Sacramento County DA’s office investigation.

“We continue to see staggering amounts of fraudulent EDD activity combined with illegal firearms in our communities,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. “This dangerous combination undoubtedly has fueled a dramatic increase in violent crime throughout the state.”

Schubert said law enforcement will continue to partner together to investigate EDD fraud in the county.