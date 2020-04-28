51 residents, workers at Turlock nursing home test positive for COVID-19; 2 former residents die

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — What’s being called an explosive number of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at a Stanislaus County nursing home.

With more than 200 test results still pending, Covenant Care reports at least 51 residents and workers at the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Two former residents have died after testing positive.

On Monday, Covenant Care confirmed 124 residents and 155 staff members had been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 34 residents and 17 workers tested positive and now the center is taking the necessary steps to prevent the virus from spreading further.

One of the former residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died Monday, according to Covenant Care. The other former resident died last week.

Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services Deputy Royjindar Singh said the county is now working with the facility’s management to prevent further spread.

“Right now the main request was for personal protective equipment, which we have been able to fill those resource needs for the facility,” Deputy Singh told FOX40.

Equipment such as masks, gloves and face shields have been provided, among other necessary precautions.

While FOX40 was out filming at the center Monday, those seen entering the building had their temperature taken.

“The other request that they did have for us is a potential staffing plan,” Singh explained. “Just in case they had employees that couldn’t show up to work or sick, if they can get assistance with staffing and personnel.”

According to center employees, they have devoted a distinct wing to treat patients with COVID-19. They have also suspended admissions and discharges for two weeks.

Deputy Singh also addressed why the number of cases within the facility is not reflected in the county’s official record.

“A patient might be at the nursing facility for treatment or care, but they don’t live in the city of Turlock. That positive number will reflect whatever city they live in,” he said.

The state’s Department of Public Health also released a statement about the number of COVID-19 cases within that Turlock nursing home:

The California Department of Public Health, in partnership with the local health department, is working closely with the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 and mitigate further exposures of residents and staff. California Department of Public Health