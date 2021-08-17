52-year-old man shot, killed under Highway 4 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police investigators are trying to find a suspect and uncover the motive behind a deadly Monday night shooting.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers were called about a shooting on Garfield Street under Highway 4.

Once officers got to the area, police said they found a 52-year-old man who had been shot.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Stockton police could not provide any additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with more information has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323, or contact Crime Stoppers.