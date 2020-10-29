58 business owners, civic leaders sign letter calling for focus on safety in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Business owners in downtown Sacramento say the safety in their area is worsening, and now they’re demanding city leaders do something to improve things before it’s too late.

More than 50 civic leaders, business and property owners sent a letter to Sacramento Mayor Steinberg this week claiming an increase in the number of protests downtown and a decrease in the number of employees now working in the area both have added to the worsening conditions.

Since March, downtown Sacramento has turned into somewhat of a ghost town as many state and office employees are now working from home.

Workers are slowly starting to return to downtown Sacramento but it’s only about 20% of normal.

“We do feel abandoned down here,” said Ross Rojek, the owner of Capital Books, one of the few stores still open on K Street.

Because of the social justice protests in downtown Sacramento over the past couple of months, many businesses have boarded up their windows. That has given the impression they’re closed when, in fact, many are still open for business.

Rojek said after the protests, there has been another noticeable absence: patrolling police officers.

“That’s really noticeable,” Rojek told FOX40. “I rarely see the bike cops, I rarely see patrol cars. We’ve asked for more and then we get this little surge for a week and then they’re gone again.”

Rojek and other members of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership say that’s led to more illicit activities and more aggressive panhandling.

“When the state workers were here, there were so many people to hit up for money. Now, there’s so much fewer,” Rojek said. “So that they’re more desperate.”

“What we’ve got now is a really heightened level of aggressive behavior,” said Downtown Sacramento Partnership Executive Director Michael Ault. “We got parolees that are being dumped on the streets of downtown with limited accountability. We’ve got drug use, which is at an all time high. We’ve got burglaries and assaults at increasing numbers.”

Ault’s organization sent a letter to Mayor Steinberg signed by 58 business and property owners, as well as civic leaders and the Sacramento Kings, demanding the city do more to restore order to the area.

“We deserve better and downtown deserves better as it relates to the resources,” Ault said.

During a press conference downtown, the mayor said he and other city leaders are working on the issues.

“I embrace the challenge that is articulated in that letter,” Steinberg said.

At one point during the press conference, a woman who appeared to be homeless yelled to the mayor.

“This is part of our Sacramento too, right?” he said in response. “That there are people out here who are hurting. There’s people who are living out here with serious mental health issues.”

Meanwhile, Rojek fears more small businesses will go under before life returns to normal in downtown Sacramento.

“I think there’s still more to come,” he said. “I think a lot of people are hoping on Christmas, and then they’re going to close.”

See the letter in full below.